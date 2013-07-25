A Wall Street Hedge Fund Vet Explains What The Kids He Interviews These Days Are Missing

We’ve got another awesome OneWire video for you.



This week, OneWire CEO Skiddy von Stade sits down with Steve Ketchum, the Founder and CEO of Sound Point Capital. Ketchum founded the credit-oriented alternative asset management firm after holding several roles at top firms including UBS, Bank of America, and Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette (DLJ).

In the interview, Ketchum talks about how he came to found his own firm, and points out what he thinks a lot of recent graduates he interviews are missing today — the ability to think for themselves.

When hiring, he explains, “I look for evidence that a candidate is able to fend for themselves…have an assignment and go off and figure it out, as opposed to needing feedback or oversight every minute of the day. And frankly, I do think, having been in the business of hiring people for the last 15 years, I do see that skill set—the ability to be a self-starter—I see that on the wane…Today being able to show…a potential employer that you are a self-starter is hugely important.”

Aside from being a self-starter, Ketchum also says any hire he makes has to be trustworthy and able to market themselves.

“As I look back…getting on the right career path is part art and part science. The science part of it is creating a network and making it a numbers game…And the art is trying to figure out how to market yourself.”

Check out the video below from financial career site, OneWire:

