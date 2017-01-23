Steve Kerr jabs Sean Spicer while making a joke about his NBA career

On the heels of Gregg Popovich’s latest takedown of Donald Trump, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took a smaller jab at the Trump administration.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, after the Warriors’ 118-98 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Kerr was asked about being addressed as “former Orlando Magic great” by the Magic PA.

Kerr, who played 47 games for the Magic in 1992-93, said he was unsure of the “great” label.

When asked if that was his version of “alternative facts,” a reference to a quote from Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, in which she referred to press secretary Sean Spicer’s defence of Trump’s Inauguration crowds, Kerr took a jab Spicer.

“Yes, Sean Spicer will be talking about my Magic career any second now. 14,000 points, greatest player in Magic history.”

Of course, Kerr only scored 34 points for the Magic and many people would not remember his days in Orlando when looking back on his career. While Kerr has issued strong statements about Trump before, this time, he decided to keep it light and playful.

