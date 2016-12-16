Steve Kerr led the Warriors, the Knicks, and fans in a 'moment of joy' to pay tribute to Craig Sager

Legendary NBA reporter Craig Sager died on Thursday at the age of 65 after a 2.5-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Tributes for Sager came from far and wide on Thursday night. One of the more touching ones came prior to the Golden State Warriors game against the New York Knicks in Oakland.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, while wearing a tie based on a suit worn by Sager at this year’s ESPY’s, gave a touching tribute to Sager.

“As many of you know, today is a very sad day in the NBA,” said Kerr. “We lost a dear friend and a big part of the league’s soul with the passing of Craig Sager. I know I speak for a lot of people who worked with Craig and who knew him when I say that nobody had more zest for life and passion and joy the way he lived than Craig. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved Bud Light. He loved golf. He loved atmospheres like tonight where he came and worked incredible sporting events. He loved the Cubs. He loved people more than anything.”

Sager went on to say that instead of a moment of silence, that they decided that “it would be more appropriate, given the way Craig lived his life and the joy that he brought to so many people, to have a moment of joy instead.”

Kerr and the players for both teams then led the crowd in a standing ovation for Sager.

Here are Kerr’s comments and the moment of joy:

