Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich wore 'ugly' ties in honour of sideline reporter Craig Sager who is fighting cancer

TNT’s NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager remains sidelined to start the 2016-17 season as he continues his fight against cancer.

In a classy move on opening night in the NBA, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich both wore special ties as a tribute to Sager and the SagerStrong campaign. Sager is famous for his flamboyant and colourful suits.

Here is Kerr:

Here is Popovich. David Aldridge, who is filling in for Sager, also got in on the action.

The ties are clearly related to the suit Sager wore during ESPN’s ESPY awards, during which Sager gave a moving speech about appreciating time while fighting cancer.

The Warriors even gave out #SagerStrong t-shirts to the fans at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

This is related to the t-shirt that can be ordered to support cancer research.

