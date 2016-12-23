Steve Kerr had an interesting theory for making the Warriors practice at 9 p.m. after a cross-country flight, and it could catch on in the NBA

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made his team practice at 9 p.m. ET after a cross-country flight to New York, and the idea could catch on around the NBA.

Speaking to reporters before the Warriors away game against the Brooklyn Nets, Kerr explained his logic, saying he thinks it can help a team (via Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News).

“Just to get the blood moving after a long flight,” Kerr said. “It’s just what I remember as a player. It’s the worst when you fly all day and not do anything and then the next day you feel sluggish.

“I just think it kind of gets the cobwebs out a little bit. It’s good for our bodies and better night’s sleep, even, if you’ve broken a sweat.”

Kerr said he thinks the players enjoy the later practice, but more importantly, they enjoy the extra sleep, as the team isn’t doing a shoot-around in the morning so they can adjust to the time change.

In recent years, the league has taken a hard look at its schedule, especially as it relates to player rest. The NBA’s new CBA will reportedly cut the amount of preseason games teams play and move the regular season up to eliminate some back-to-backs. However, many simply feel the season is too long and doesn’t provide players with enough sleep and rest to stay healthy through all 82 games.

Kerr’s idea won’t necessarily change that, but it could help it. It’s unusual for teams to practice after a flight, but if they use those nights as a workout, then give players extra time to sleep at night, it could make those long road flights and road trips a bit easier.

