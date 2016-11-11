Steve Kerr compares the presidential election to the 'Jerry Springer Show' and mourns the 'level of discourse'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was the latest professional sports figure to speak up on the 2016 presidential election.

Though his self-described “rant” did not compare in length, emotion, or anger to Detroit Pistons’ coach Stan Van Gundy, Kerr also offered his thoughts on what he called a “tough” result, with Donald Trump winning the election.

Speaking to media on Wednesday before the Warriors game against the Dallas Mavericks, Kerr said he believes many people feel “similarly” to Van Gundy. He added that he felt the lack of “decorum” and the “level of discourse” was upsetting to him.

“There should be some level of decorum, respect, and dignity that goes with the election of the presidency,” Kerr said. “And it’s like it went out the window. Maybe we should have seen it coming over the last 10 years. … People are getting paid millions of dollars to go on TV and scream at each other, whether it’s in sports, politics and entertainment.”

Kerr then echoed Van Gundy’s thoughts, saying it’s difficult to accept that the President-elect has used “racist, misogynist, insulting words.”

“It’s tough when you want there to be some respect and dignity. There hasn’t been any. You walk into a room with your daughter and your wife who have basically been insulted by his comments. And they’re distraught. You walk in and see the faces of the players who have been insulted directly as minorities, it’s sort of shocking. It really is. We talked about it as a team this morning. I don’t know what else to say. Just the whole process has left us feeling disgusted and disappointed. I thought we were better than this.”

Kerr compared the election to the “Jerry Springer Show.”

“Watching the last debate, Trump would make a crack at Clinton, and you’d hear the fans in the stands ‘Oooooh, oh, no, he didn’t.’ ‘Oh, yes he did.’ This is a presidential election, not ‘The Jerry Springer Show.'”

Kerr has been willing to speak out on issues before, and once again used his voice to eloquently make a point.

NOW WATCH: The epic story of how Vince McMahon created WWE and conquered pro wrestling



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.