Steve Kerr jokingly ribs Warriors players as 'millennials' who 'can't focus' after they suffer biggest upset in NBA history

The Golden State Warriors lost their sixth game of the season on Sunday, shockingly falling to the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-95.

According to The Washington Post, it was, statistically, the biggest regular-season upset in NBA history, as a team with a win percentage as low as the Lakers (.190 on Sunday) had never topped a team with a win percentage as high as the Warriors (.917 on Sunday).

The Warriors were flat all day, perhaps best evidenced by the Warriors shooting 13% from three and turning the ball over 20 times.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr took a moment to make a playful jab at his team following such a stunning loss.

“I joke with Steph all the time that this team is full of millennials, and millennials can’t focus,” Kerr said. “So, we looked like millennials today. We weren’t locked in at all. We weren’t focused.”

Kerr may also be taking a playful jab at Suns owner Robert Sarver, who made an odd comment earlier this season about how millennials have a difficult time overcoming obstacles.

Regardless, Kerr has the right attitude about the loss. Yes, it was a letdown for the Warriors, and one that puts them just four losses away from missing out on the best record in NBA history. However, the Warriors are undefeated against the NBA’s top teams this season — Spurs, Thunder, Cavs, Clippers, and Raptors — while several of their losses have come against lottery teams like the Lakers, Bucks, and Nuggets.

The Warriors are fine, though their focus and millennial status may be put to the test on Monday as they try to rebound from the loss with a game against the Orlando Magic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.