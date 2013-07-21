This SpaceX Board Member's Office Is Filled With Fantastic Objects From The Moon

As we previously reported, venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson, a managing partner at Draper Fisher Jurvetson, is auctioning off a rare private tour of his massive private collection of space artifacts stored at his office.



His collection has grown so impressive, his coworkers now call the office “DFJ Space Museum,” he says.

We heard from Jurvetson after we posted that story and he pointed us to his photos of the collection on Flickr. Each photo has a personally written tale about the artifact.

There’s more than 100 photos on Flickr and that doesn’t cover the whole collection.

Since February, “I have gone completely gonzo,” he told members of the Collect Space forum and added another couple of dozen rare artifacts, he says.

Jurvetson hopes to one day visit the moon himself one day. As an investor and board member in Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm, that’s entirely possible.

