This SpaceX Board Member's Office Is Filled With Fantastic Objects From The Moon

As we previously reported, venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson, a managing partner at Draper Fisher Jurvetson, is auctioning off a rare private tour of his massive private collection of space artifacts stored at his office.
His collection has grown so impressive, his coworkers now call the office “DFJ Space Museum,” he says.
We heard from Jurvetson after we posted that story and he pointed us to his photos of the collection on Flickr. Each photo has a personally written tale about the artifact.
There’s more than 100 photos on Flickr and that doesn’t cover the whole collection.
Since February, “I have gone completely gonzo,” he told members of the Collect Space forum and added another couple of dozen rare artifacts, he says.
Jurvetson hopes to one day visit the moon himself one day. As an investor and board member in Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm, that’s entirely possible.
Jurvetson stands with Apollo era rocket engine: During the Apollo 13 emergency, an engine like this one helped saved the astronaut's lives
The Apollo Fuel Cell in lobby of the office: This is an electric fuel cell. It combined hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity onboard.
Apollo 16 Lunar Module COAS: a tool that helped the Lunar module dock with the orbiting part of the ship. Brought back and signed by Mission Commander John Young
Here's a moon rock from the Apollo 16 mission taken from the Earth-facing side of the moon. It is not made of cheese.
This is the Apollo Goodwill Disc filled with messages from planet Earth. It was taken to the Moon in 1969 with Apollo 11.
Mementos from John Young's private collection include his badges and a shot of him jumping on the moon.
