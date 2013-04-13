Steve Jobs's Widow Is Finally Stepping Into The National Spotlight

A year and a half after her husband’s death, Laurene Powell Jobs is carefully stepping into the national spotlight.



Tonight, NBC’s Brian Williams will interview her on his show, Rock centre.

They’re going to talk about a documentary Jobs is helping promote. It’s called “The Dream Is Now,” and it pushes for an overhaul of the American immigration system.

She wants the children of undocumented of immigrants to be allowed to stay in the Us. stay.

In a clip previewing the interview, Jobs says forcing them to leave is “such a waste of lives, such a waste of potential, such a waste for aour country.”

“We need all these brains. Integrating dreamers into our economy will give a boost of over $300 billion.”

This is Jobs’s first interview since her husband’s death in October 2011.

She’s actually been a fairly vocal activist for some time, mostly concerned with education issues.

In a video from 2008, Jobs tells a story about how she volunteered as a college counselor at a local high school, and found that lots of students were not prepared to go to college at all.

Jobs and a bunch of other volunteers started putting together packets to help younger students make sure they were doing what they needed to do to make themselves eligible for college.

This led her to create something called College Track, an initiative to fix the same problem on a larger scale.

