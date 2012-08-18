Steve Jobs' Stolen iPad Was Used In A Clown's Act

This is not the clown who stole Steve Jobs’s iPad.

Photo: Mel B.

Steve Jobs’s home was burglarized earlier this week.Now the San Jose Mercury News reports that the Apple CEO’s iPad ended up in the hands of Kenny the Clown, a Bay Area children’s entertainer.



According to the report, Kariem McFarlin, a 35-year old Alameda resident, broke into the Jobs residence and gave Kenny the stolen device. Kenny assumed it was an old one being handed down. He loaded it up with music and used it in his act.

When he found out where it came from, he surrendered it to the police.

