What Steve Jobs said about Antennagate at his press conference last week was that everyone could have a free case. But anyone who watched knows what he was really thinking.



Now, CollegeHumor shows us what the press conference would have looked like if Steve had been able to speak his mind:



(via Crunch Gear via Chris Dixon)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.