From Presidents To Comedians, Here's Who Showed Up For Steve Jobs' Memorial Service

Photo: Apple
Steve Jobs was honored with a very private memorial service held on the campus of Stanford University yesterday.
There were some impressive names in attendance, as reported by the Stanford Daily and the Silicon Valley Business Journal:
- Bill and Hilary Clinton
- former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice
- former Vice President Al Gore
- Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel
- Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi
- California Governor Jerry Brown
- California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom
- Google CEO Larry Page and his wife Lucy Southworth
- Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
- Dell CEO Michael Dell
- Rupert Murdoch
- Intuit Chairman Bill Campbell
- comedian and actor Tim Allen
- Adobe co-founders Chuck Geschke and John Warnock
- Silicon Valley lawyer Larry Sonsini
- Angel investor Ron Conway
- U2 lead singer Bono
There is one more event scheduled to commemorate the life of the Apple co-founder in Cupertino on Wednesday, and Apple Stores will close for an hour so that employees can watch it via live webcast.
