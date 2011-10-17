From Presidents To Comedians, Here's Who Showed Up For Steve Jobs' Memorial Service

Photo: Apple

Steve Jobs was honored with a very private memorial service held on the campus of Stanford University yesterday.



There were some impressive names in attendance, as reported by the Stanford Daily and the Silicon Valley Business Journal:

Bill and Hilary Clinton

former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

former Vice President Al Gore

Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi

California Governor Jerry Brown

California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom

Google CEO Larry Page and his wife Lucy Southworth

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison

Dell CEO Michael Dell

Rupert Murdoch

Intuit Chairman Bill Campbell

comedian and actor Tim Allen

Adobe co-founders Chuck Geschke and John Warnock

Silicon Valley lawyer Larry Sonsini

Angel investor Ron Conway

U2 lead singer Bono

There is one more event scheduled to commemorate the life of the Apple co-founder in Cupertino on Wednesday, and Apple Stores will close for an hour so that employees can watch it via live webcast.

