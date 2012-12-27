Steve Jobs' Custom Yacht Is Free, After Being Impounded

The ‘Venus.’

Steve Jobs spent years working with French designer Philippe Starck to create “Venus,” the 260-foot yacht that was completed a year after the death of Apple’s co-founder.And after being impounded over a bill dispute, the yacht is finally ready to hit the open water.



Completed in October, the yacht was impounded earlier this month in the Port of Amsterdam, as Starck cla Agence imed that Jobs’ heirs owed him €3 million ($4 million).

On Monday, the yacht was free to leave the port, after Jobs’ estate paid Starck an undisclosed amount, according to the France Presse.

Jobs and Starck “trusted each other, so there wasn’t a very detailed contract,” Roelant Klaassen, a lawyer for Ubik, Starck’s company, told Reuters.

The minimalist yacht has a large sun terrace and is operated via 27-inch iMacs. It has an aluminium hull and exterior, so it is lighter and presumably faster than most yachts its size.

