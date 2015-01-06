Take A Look At The 256-Foot Yacht That Was Designed For Steve Jobs Before He Died

“Venus,” a 256-foot yacht designed for the late Steve Jobs, was spotted in the British Virgin Islands over the weekend.

New photos snapped by the Cape Cod-based Woods Hole Inn and first reported by Gizmodo give a close look at the boat, plus a quick glimpse of its interior.

Though the yacht has been photographed in the wild, these shots are the best we’ve seen.

#venus seen 1.2.15 in Norman Island Bight #BVI A photo posted by woodsholeinn (@woodsholeinn) on Jan 1, 2015 at 3:18am PST





Jobs reportedly approached French designer Philippe Starck for help bringing his dream yacht to life. Jobs had spent several summer vacations sailing on friend Larry Ellison’s yacht, and he wanted one for himself.

Work on “Venus” wasn’t complete until 2012, a year after Jobs’ death.

The final product is made of aluminium and steel, with simple, sleek lines reminiscent of an Apple product.

Ok, I'll become a Bond villain. A photo posted by woodsholeinn (@woodsholeinn) on Jan 1, 2015 at 3:20am PST

According to a Vanity Fair interview with Starck, the yacht has six bedrooms and a complex home automation system.

“Steve wanted to be sure that the teenagers could be set up in the front of the boat when he was at the back and vice-versa. He was obsessed with silence,” Starck said.

“In his home, children did not make noise, nor the dog, nor his wife … no one made any noise, ever.”

“Venus” is currently owned by Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs.

#venus was designed by #stevejobs and #phillipestark. When will I get invited aboard? A photo posted by woodsholeinn (@woodsholeinn) on Jan 1, 2015 at 3:17am PST

