Steve Jobs Nearly Blew Up His Third Grade Teacher

“His name is Steve. He likes to do pranks like you do, and he’s also into building electronics like you.”



When Bill Fernandez introduced Steve Wozniak to Steve Jobs, he unwittingly changed computing history. The two were friends almost immediately, each impressed with the other’s intelligence and abilities, and would go on to form Apple in 1976.

But before they did that, they played some awesome pranks around their hometown, both alone and as a team.

In the early chapters of Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs, we get a ton of examples of the two Steves’ devilish sides.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.