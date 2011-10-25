Steve Jobs Nearly Blew Up His Third Grade Teacher

“His name is Steve. He likes to do pranks like you do, and he’s also into building electronics like you.”
When Bill Fernandez introduced Steve Wozniak to Steve Jobs, he unwittingly changed computing history. The two were friends almost immediately, each impressed with the other’s intelligence and abilities, and would go on to form Apple in 1976.
But before they did that, they played some awesome pranks around their hometown, both alone and as a team.
In the early chapters of Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs, we get a ton of examples of the two Steves’ devilish sides.
'I had a good friend named Rick Ferrentino, and we'd get into all sorts of trouble. Like we made little posters announcing 'Bring Your Pet to School Day.' It was crazy, with dogs chasing cats all over, and the teachers were beside themselves.'
'One time we set off an explosive under the chair of our teacher, Mrs. Thurman. We gave her a nervous twitch.'
From the book:
At one point he wired his house with speakers. But since speakers can also be used as microphones, he built a control room in his closet, where he could listen in on what was happening in other rooms. One night, when he had his headphones on and was listening in on his parents' bedroom, his father caught him and angrily demanded that he dismantle the system.
Jobs and Wozniak once glued a gold-painted toilet seat onto a flower planter belonging to their high school.
While they were building 'blue boxes,' electronic devices that enabled you to make long distance phone calls for free, Wozniak called the Vatican and pretended to be Henry Kissinger.
