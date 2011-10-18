Steve Jobs Would Crash Your Vacation To Get A Deal Done

Personal anecdotes/remembrances of working with Steve Jobs are still coming in.



This one from Jim Gianopulos, CEO and co-chairman of Fox Filmed Entertainment, is a great look at how Jobs’ would cajole people into doing what he wants. He wrote it for the Hollywood Reporter.

In 2006, Jobs was trying to get Fox shows into iTunes. Fox was interested, but not on Jobs terms. So Jobs and Gianopulos went back and forth for months.

Gianopulos took a vacation on Antiparos, a small Greek island that year.

Jobs wanted to get his deal done, and threatened to come out to Greece. Here’s an email he sent to Gianopulos:

Jim,

We need to talk and if that’s not possible over the phone or via e-mail, then I need to come to Paros and go for a walk on the beach with you and resolve this. The time is now to begin creating a new online distribution vehicle for movies, and Apple is the company to do it. I need your help. How do I find you once I get to the airport on Paros?

Thanks, Steve

He didn’t end up crashing the vacation, but the two eventually hammered out a deal, and became friends.

