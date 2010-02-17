Steve Jobs Working With Walter Isaacson On Biography

Walter Isaacson is working on a Steve Jobs biography with help from Steve Jobs, Brad Stone at the New York Times reports.



Walter was formerly a managing editor at Time magazine, as well as the author of biographies for Ben Franklin and Albert Einstein, both of which were best-sellers.

As Brad points out, plenty of Steve Jobs books have been written, but they’ve always been unauthorised. This will be the first written with his cooperation.

Should be interesting to see how Steve Jobs tells the Steve Jobs story.

