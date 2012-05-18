Steve Jobs 'Worked Closely' On The Next iPhone's Redesign [REPORT]

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Steve Jobs played a big part in the look and feel of the next iPhone model, a new report suggests.Bloomberg reports hearing from sources that the follow-up to the iPhone 4S will have a larger screen and that Apple’s late CEO “worked closely” on the new design before he died.



According to Bloomberg, Apple began work on the next iPhone before the iPhone 4S was released in October. One source told the publication that Jobs “played a key role in developing the phone” even though he was on medical leave.

Bloomberg’s report confirms previous rumours that the next iPhone is rumoured to feature a larger screen, though it doesn’t specify the size. Others have suggested the screen will be at least 4-inches, compared to the current model which has a 3.5-inch screen.

