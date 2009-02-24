Steve Jobs Won't Attend Apple Shareholders Meeting

Apple (AAPL) will hold its annual shareholders meeting this Wednesday, Feb. 25. For the first time since he re-joined Apple more than 10 years ago, CEO Steve Jobs won’t be in attendance, Bloomberg reports. Jobs has been on medical leave for more than a month, and isn’t scheduled to return until June.



We expect plenty of pointed questions about Jobs’ health, the company’s handling of the situation — Apple has hardly been forthright, and the SEC is investigating — and perhaps what Apple plans to do with its huge cash pile while its revenue growth is slowing to a crawl.

If Apple offers any details about Steve’s health, it will be a significant change in strategy. The company has consistently referred to its CEO’s health as a private matter. Even its announcement that Steve was taking medical leave was in the form of a letter to Apple employees.

Jobs announced his medical leave in mid-January, handing over day-to-day control of the company to COO Tim Cook. A few days later, Bloomberg reported that Jobs was considering a liver transplant. Today, Bloomberg says it is “not known whether Jobs underwent that surgery.”

Apple’s shareholder meeting will be relatively early this year. For the past 10 years, Apple has held it in March, April, or May, Bloomberg says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.