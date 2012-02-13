Steve Jobs Won A Grammy Award Last Night

Last night Steve Jobs received a Grammy Trustees Award, given each year to “individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording.” reports Apple Insider.



Jobs’ contributions to music obviously include the iPod and iTunes, which changed the face of the music industry as we know it.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, accepted the award on Steve’s behalf.

