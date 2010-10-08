Here’s a fabulous photo of Steve Jobs that’s bouncing around the Internet. Jobs is with Stan Sigman, ex-CEO of Cingular, at the 2010 Wireless Hall of Fame dinner.



Matt Buchanan at Gizmodo put it well saying, “Steve Jobs looks weird when he dresses up…Or maybe it’s just because it’s not what we’re used to seeing.”

It’s true Jobs isn’t typically dressed up. (And it’s debatable if this coat counts as dressed up.)

But, that seems to be the Apple way. Wired reported AT&T once fought over Steve Jobs refusal to wear a suit: “When an AT&T representative suggested to one of Jobs’ deputies that the Apple CEO wear a suit to meet with AT&T’s board of directors, he was told, ‘We’re Apple. We don’t wear suits. We don’t even own suits.'”

Photo: Coracle Group

