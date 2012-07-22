Steve Jobs Is On The Cover Of WIRED This Month

WIRED’s cover story this month, called Am I Steve Jobs, is about the lessons today’s entrepreneurs and CEOs can learn from Steve Jobs’ management tactics.



The story mostly borrows anecdotes from Walter Isaacson’s biography of Jobs and colours them with interviews from today’s business and tech leaders. Some interviewed adhere to Jobs’ philosophy of being crude, indignant, etc.

Others don’t.

The article isn’t the best read, but it does show how Jobs’ influence remains a huge part of the tech world even though he’s been dead almost a year.

Here’s the cover:

Photo: WIRED iPad App Screenshot

