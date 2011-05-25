Will Steve Jobs Give The WWDC Keynote?*

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE: It sounds like Apple hasn’t actually announced that Steve Jobs would be giving this year’s WWDC keynote, and that GigaOM, the site that reported he would be, jumped the gun, or was quoting a year-old press release. We’ll keep an eye on this.Earlier: Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who is still on medical leave, will give the keynote address at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month in San Francisco, GigaOM reports.



This is a good sign, as Jobs’ ability to participate in company events — especially on stage — is important to Apple’s future.

Apple will probably not unveil a new iPhone this year at WWDC as it has the last 3 years, but is expected to unveil the new version of its iOS software for iPhones and iPads, as well as the new version of Mac OS X, “Lion.”

