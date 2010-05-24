Steve Jobs Will Deliver The WWDC Keynote

Photo: Photo illustration: Business Insider. iPhone photo: Gizmodo.
It’s official. Steve Jobs will deliver the opening keynote speech for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference at 10 AM on June 7.We figured this would be the case, but Apple put out a press release, so now it’s set. We’re expecting Steve will unveil the newest iPhone during the keynote.
