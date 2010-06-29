Steve Jobs Invited To The Annual Mogul Retreat At Sun Valley, Will He Show?

Photo: Asa Mathat, All Things Digital

Update: The FT’s Ken Li tweets, “Steve Jobs is on the Sun Valley invitation list. But we’re hearing he’s not going after all. Sigh.”Earlier: Apple CEO Steve Jobs will be joining the world’s moguls at Allen and Co.’s annual Sun Valley media conference which goes from July 6-10, Bloomberg reports.



Sun Valley is a legendary hangout for hot shot executives where big media deals have been started. For example, last year at Sun Valley, GE CEO Jeffery Immelt met with Comcast CEO Brian Roberts to hash out the sale of NBC Universal to Comcast.

We assume Steve Jobs will be bending the ear of media execs trying to get more, cheaper content into iTunes for the iPad and iPhone. We also expect he’ll try to get deals lined up for Apple TV, which could be getting a major refresh this year.

Here’s a list of some other attendees, according to Bloomberg: Rupert Murdoch, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Bob Iger, Henry Kravis, Mark Zuckerberg and Eric Schmidt.

This is the only third time Jobs has attended the conference.

