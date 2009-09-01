Steve Jobs Will Appear At Apple's Event Next Week, Says Munster

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster expects Apple’s (AAPL) September 9 iPod-refresh event to be a snoozefest.



(“As iPod growth slows … the segment becomes less of an investable theme,” etc)

Gene is excited about one little detail, however. He’s convinced Steve Jobs will be back!

Apple 2.0 reports:

Apple hasn’t confirmed it, but Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster seems pretty certain that Steve Jobs himself will introduce a new line of iPods next week.

Jobs’ return, however, is likely to be greeted by the Street as “a slight positive” for Apple’s shares — “the first public confirmation of Jobs’ health since his return to the company,” according to Munster.

Jobs last appearance at an Apple event was on Oct. 14, 2008, when he introduced the unibody MacBooks. In January he took a medical leave to replace his failing liver.

