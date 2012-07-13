Steve Jobs' Wife Bought A House In Sun Valley

Photo: Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Steve Jobs, has purchased a home in Sun Valley, Idaho, the New York Post reports.Sun Valley is where investment bank Allen & Co. hosts its annual tech and media mogul conference/retreat. It’s also a nice little town.



Steve Jobs wasn’t a regular at the Allen & Co gathering. Powell Jobs is expected to attend.

