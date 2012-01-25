Steve Jobs' Widow Will Sit With Michelle Obama At The State Of The Union Tonight

Photo: Diana Walker / Contour by Getty Images

Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, will attend President Obama’s state of the union speech tonight and sit near Michelle Obama, Market Watch Reports.Powell Jobs is known for her nonprofit work and heads an organisation called the Emerson Collective, which advocates education reform.



The Mercury News has a great profile about Powell Jobs and her nonprofit work >

