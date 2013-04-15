Steve Jobs' Widow Talks About His Legacy

Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, is advocating for immigration reform. She worked on a film with David Guggenheim, who directed An Inconvenient Truth, about the topic.



The two sat for an interview with Brian Williams last week. The video is below. Before talking about immigration, Powell Jobs talked about her husband’s public and private legacy.

