Steve Jobs' 10 Biggest Whoppers From Last Night's D8 Interview

Steve said the cable market is 'very balkanized' so Apple TV is a hobby. 'Smarter people than us will figure this out,' he said. First of all, Steve Jobs doesn't really think there's anyone smarter than him or Apple. Second of all, Engadget reported that Apple is working on an update to Apple TV. Steve repeatedly said the problem with cable is the 'go to market' strategy. That suggests that Apple could figure out the go to market strategy and attack the TV market.