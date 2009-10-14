Steve Jobs Whips Disney Stores Into Shape

Disney retail stores, like many other venerable chains, have been suffering in recent years.



But Disney’s got an ace in the hole (or, more accurately, on their board): Steve Jobs. Think Apple Store meets Zac Efron. Weird, I know.

Good old Stevesy runs pretty much the most profitable retail chain in the country, the Apple Store, and coincidentally also owns Pixar—and thus sits on Disney’s board. So he heavily consulted with Disney when they decided to totally redesign their

retail store’s image, and it shows.

From minor details like mobile checkout (employees carry small receipt printers on them) to bigger philosophies like community (there’ll be a small theatre, like in Apple Stores) and interactivity (karaoke, touchscreen kiosks, “live chat with Disney stars”), Steve’s fingerprints are all over the new concept. Hell, Disney store employees will even carry iPhones (or iPods Touch) to communicate. And that’s a good thing, in our opinion: Apple Stores certainly aren’t perfect, but they are a decidedly individual and interesting shopping experience, which Disney apparently needs. A Disney rep, apparently a fan of Fox angryface Gordon Ramsay, referred to some of the current stores as “a dog’s breakfast.”

Disney is rebooting 340 of these stores, with a possible flagship store in, of course, Times Square, and is spending about $1 million to do it. They’re still working with real estate agents and ironing out the final details, but this could actually work out: Disney + Apple has previously equaled Pixar, and that formula has worked out pretty spectacularly. [NY Times]

See Also: Which Marvel Hero Will Be Disney’s Next Billion Dollar Franchise?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.