Steve Jobs Went To Switzerland For "Unusual" Radiological Treatment In 2009

Apple has not elaborated on whatever is ailing CEO Steve Jobs, who announced yesterday that he would take his second medical leave in 2 years.



But Fortune contributor Doron Levin reports new information today about Jobs’ previous leave in 2009.

In addition to Jobs’ liver transplant in Tennessee, he also “took an unpublicized flight to Switzerland to undergo an unusual radiological treatment at the University of Basel for neuroendocrine cancer,” according to Jerry York, a former Apple director who died in 2010.

Fortune is careful not to say specifically that Jobs received this treatment, just that he flew there and sought it.

Levin explains, “York told me about the treatment, which was not available in the U.S., in the context of our discussions about Jobs, his health and Apple’s future. Under our agreement at the time, York wanted the facts of Jobs’s treatment in Switzerland to remain out of the news. He didn’t say whether the board knew of it.”

But now that York is dead, that agreement no longer stands, Levin writes.

York, a former CFO at Chrysler, had “had strong feelings about the way Mr. Jobs handled disclosures about his leave of absence,” the WSJ wrote last year, reporting that York said in 2009 that he almost resigned when he found out how sick Jobs was.

Levin writes that York didn’t know exactly why Jobs went to Switzerland for treatment, but “it is the home for the world-renowned University Hospital of Basel, which has developed a special form of hormone-delivered radiotherapy to treat neuroendocrine cancer.”

We have no idea if Jobs’ latest leave has anything to do with this.

But either way, we wish Jobs and his family the best, and hope he can return to Apple as soon as he’s up to it.

Earlier: On The Bright Side: Yesterday’s Email Suggests That Steve Jobs Has A Reasonable Chance Of Recovering

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.