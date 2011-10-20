Steve Jobs Was Working On The Next Apple Product The Day Before He Died

Steve Jobs was apparently working on Apple’s next product until the day before he died.



Apple partner Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank, says Jobs interrupted his meeting with Tim Cook by calling to talk about the next Apple Product, according to PC Mag.

The site writes (our emphasis added):

Son said, “I visited Apple for the announcement of the iPhone 4S [at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California]. When I was having a meeting with Tim Cook, he said, ‘Oh Masa, sorry I have to quit our meeting.’ I said, ‘Where are you going?’ He said, ‘My boss is calling me.’ That was the day of the announcement of the iPhone 4S. He said that Steve is calling me because he wants to talk about their next product. And the next day, he died.”

Now, it’s possible that Tim Cook was just was just being sly. It’s not like he could tell Son that Jobs was on the cusp of death. And, it’s very likely Jobs wanted to talk to one of his close friends.

But, everything we’ve heard about Jobs suggests he would be obsessed with Apple and its products right up to the end. So, it’s not crazy to think he was talking to Cook about the iPhone 4S or iPhone 5 on the day before he died.

