Steve Jobs was thinking about an Apple Car in 2008

Steve Jobs was entertaining the idea of an Apple car at least as far back as 2008.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Tony Fadell, a former senior vice president at the company, said that he and Jobs had several conversations about what an Apple car would potentially look like.

“We had a couple of walks,” Fadell said in an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang.

The two asked each other hypothetical questions relating to its design, Fadell said.

“If we were to build a car, what would we build? What would a dashboard be? And what would this be? What would seats be? How would you fuel it or power it?” he said in the interview.

Ultimately, Jobs decided not to pursue the project, at least in part because the auto industry was suffering a major blow in 2008.

“The Detroit auto industry was almost dead,” Fadell said during the interview. “It was fun to kick those ideas around.”

Apple, of course, was also occupied at the time with its iPhone business, which launched in 2007.

Now, though, the company is looking for new market opportunities.

Last year, Apple entered the wearable business with the launch of its smartwatch and the company is currently making a push for the connected home.

But the company is also reportedly pursuing more ambitious new ventures, including a possible Apple Car.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the company plans to roll out an all-electric vehicle by 2019.

The company is also interested in self-driving cars. The California DMV told Tech Insider last month that it met with Apple to discuss regulations for testing autonomous vehicles in the state.

The full Bloomberg interview with Fadell airs Wednesday evening at 9:00 pm EST. We’ll be sure to check it out and keep you posted with any other Apple related revelations. Check out part of the interview below.



