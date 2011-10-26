Photo: AP images
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg was richer than Steve jobs at age 25 when he founded Apple.Steve Jobs was not the richest tech CEO in the world when he passed away earlier this month. But by age 25 he was more valuable than most other top tech CEOs.
That includes the executives and founders of some of the top companies on the Internet today.
You might be surprised at how much each CEO was worth in their early years. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best.
Steve Jobs took Apple public in 1980. His company's market value quickly shot up to $1.2 billion on its first day of trading.
That meant Jobs was worth $239 million at age 25. Adjusted for inflation, he was worth $624 million.
Jobs was worth $7 billion when he passed away earlier this month.
At age 25, Mark Zuckerberg was already manning a $10 billion social networking company -- making the young CEO a multi-billionaire.
Zuckerberg owns around 24 per cent of Facebook, putting his value at around $2.4 billion.
That was just 2.5 years ago, but Zuckerberg is worth around $17.5 billion today.
Michael Dell took his the company public in 1988 and issued 3.5 million shares -- netting him roughly $18 million at the time. Dell shares were trading at around $18.25 in 1990, when the CEO was 25.
He was worth around $38 million at age 25. Adjusted for inflation, that's $63 million today.
Dell is now worth $15 billion.
As vice president of technology at Netscape, Marc Andreessen held 3.2 per cent of the company when it went public in 1995. In 1996, when Andreessen was 25, Netscape was trading at around $65 -- giving the company a market cap of around $3.2 billion.
That gave Andreessen a value of around $103.6 million, which is $142 million adjusted for inflation today. AOL bought Netscape for $4.2 billion in 1998.
Andreessen went on to start early-stage investment fund Andreessen-Horowitz, which has invested in Foursquare, Twitter, Groupon and Zynga.
Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in 1998. The two tried to flip the search engine to Excite shortly after that for $1 million. Excite rejected them! So they lowered the offer to $750,000. And they were rejected again!
Page and Brin had taken investment, so they didn't own 100 per cent of Google at the time. So, when they were 25, they were probably worth less than $250,000 each (based on Google).
They are both worth $16.7 billion today.
Andrew Mason founded Groupon in 2008 and ThePoint.com in 2007. But at age 25, neither of those companies existed. In 2006, Mason worked at InnerWorkings as the lead developer of their internal print procurement software. He left that company in fall 2006 to begin a brief stint at the University of Chicago.
Mason owns 46 million shares of Groupon, according to Groupon's most recent S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That means Mason is worth roughly $826 million at the company's $18 IPO price.
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison was born in 1944, but his career didn't begin in earnest until the 1970s. Ellison then created a database for the Central Intelligence Agency -- code-named Oracle.
He would go on to found Software Development Labs in 1977, which would later be renamed Oracle.
Ellison is worth $33 billion today.
Intel co-founders Gordon Moore and Robert Noyce were both working on research projects when they were 25 years old. It wasn't until 1968 that the two would found Intel. (Moore was 38 and Noyce was 41 at the time.)
Moore is worth $3.7 billion today.
After a brief stint in the Marine Corps officer training program, Hastings decided to join the Peace Corps to teach maths abroad.
Hastings was 38 when he co-founded Netflix with Marc Randolph in 1998. Hastings is worth around $212 million with 5.21 per cent ownership of Netflix today.
Dropbox raised $6 million in October 2008 when CEO Drew Houston was 25. Earlier this month, Dropbox raised a much larger second round of funding: $250 million at a $4 billion valuation.
We don't know what Dropbox was valued at in its first round of funding. And we don't know how much of the company Houston owned, so it's hard to estimate his worth but, we'd peg it around $5 million-$10 million depending on a number of variables.
Houston is worth $600 million today.
Micro-blogging service Tumblr raised $85 million earlier this year at a valuation of $800 million -- just in time for co-founder David Karp to become a multi-millionaire at age 25.
Assuming he's held onto more than 10 per cent of the company he founded in 2007, Karp is now worth more than $80 million.
Microsoft went public in 1986, instantly generating $350 million for Bill Gates. Adjusted for inflation, that's around $686 million.
But he was 30 years-old then. How much was he worth five years before that? Much less.
Bill Gates is worth $59 billion today.
