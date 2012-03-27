Steve Jobs Was Honored By The Cupertino Chamber Of Commerce This Weekend

The Cupertino Chamber of Commerce posthumously honored Apple cofounder Steve Jobs with the President’s Award, reports Palo Alto Patch.



The award is presented to those who perform outstanding community service or show exceptional leadership.

Michael Foulkes, Apple’s senior manager for state and local government affairs, accepted the award on Jobs’s behalf, saying, “[T]hank you, Chamber of Commerce, for this award. Steve hated awards, especially awards about him so I’m going to be very quick.”

Watch the video below for Foulkes’s full acceptance speech:



