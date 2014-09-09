Steve Jobs Was Depressed The Day After Apple Released The IPad

AP Steve Jobs reveals the iPad.

Apple is hosting an event tomorrow to announce its first new product category since the iPad.

That new product is going to be some sort of wearable computing device for the wrist. People are calling it the “iWatch,” though no one outside of Apple really knows what the name will be. It’s reportedly going to be used for tracking fitness, and health. It will also be used for mobile payments.

Ahead of the official announcement of the iWatch, it’s good to look back at reaction to the iPad. While the iPad is now a blockbuster, when it was first announced the reaction was not good.

In the Steve Jobs biography, Walter Isaacson reported, “The night after his announcement, Jobs was annoyed and depressed.”

Jobs told Isaacson:

“I got about eight hundred email messages in the last twenty-four hours. Most of them are complaining. There’s no USB cord! There’s no this, no that. Some of them are like, ‘F— you, how can you do that?’ I don’t usually write people back, but I replied, ‘Your parents would be so proud of how you turned out.’ And some don’t like the iPad name, and on and on. I kind of got depressed today. It knocks you back a bit.”

Who knows what the iWatch is going to be like. But, odds are the first reaction won’t be the right reaction.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.