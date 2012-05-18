Apple Board Member: Steve Jobs Wanted To Build An iCar Before He Died

Televisions and textbooks weren’t the only products Steve Jobs dreamed of redesigning towards the end of his life.



Mickey Drexler, the CEO of J.Crew and a longtime member of Apple’s board of directors, revealed in a recent interview that the former Apple CEO really wanted to design a car.

“Look at the car industry; it’s a tragedy in America. Who is designing the cars?” Drexler said during Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored conference. “Steve’s dream before he died was to design an iCar.”

Drexler believes that if Jobs did have time to design the car, it would have made a serious dent in the auto industry. “It would’ve been probably 50% of the market. He never did design it,” he said.

Even though Jobs never did make a car, some analysts predict that Apple may still have a future in the auto industry by working with car companies to integrate some of its products into vehicles.

Scroll down to watch the video of Drexler’s comments:



