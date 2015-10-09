A new unreleased video of Steve Jobs shows him inspiring the original iPhone team before its launch

Just before Aaron Sorkin’s new film about Steve Jobs is set to hit theatres on Friday, Apple has made public some previously unreleased footage of the late Apple cofounder addressing his employees.

The video, which was published by ABC News, shows Jobs thanking his team for all of the hard work they have done just before the first iPhone was released.

“The greatest thing is when you do put your heart and soul into something over an extended period of time, and it is worth it,” Jobs said in the video.

“I think everybody who’s worked on iPhone and made those sacrifices is gonna feel that it’s been worth it,” he continued.

He also urged the team to give Apple Store employees a hug.

The video was shown to Apple employees on the anniversary of Jobs’ death on Oct. 5, and was published as Apple leadership and those close to Jobs have criticised how he’s been portrayed in Sorkin’s new film “Steve Jobs.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the movie “opportunistic” when speaking on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in September. Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, even tried to stop the movie from being released. More recently, Apple’s design chief Jony Ive said that he was “ever so sad” about the film and that he didn’t “recognise this person at all,” when referring to how Jobs was depicted in the movie.

Check out the video below.

