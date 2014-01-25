Watch Steve Jobs Unveil The First Macintosh 30 Years Ago

The Mac turns 30 today. It’s come a long way, as you can see in the following video of a very young Steve Jobs unveiling the very first model. The presentation may seem simplistic now, but it was mind boggling 30 years ago. The crowd goes nuts.

Big thanks to Dave Mark of The Loop for reminding us this exists.

