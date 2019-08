Steve Jobs first showed off the iPhone on January 9, 2007. Here’s how he teased the audience with Apple’s “three revolutionary products.”

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.