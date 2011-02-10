Fantastic Video Of A Nervous 23 Year-Old Steve Jobs About To Go On National TV

Here’s a fantastic retro video of Steve Jobs when he was just 23, via CrunchGear. He’s about to go on national television and he’s agog at the idea that people in New York will see him.



Considering Jobs has an aura of cool and calm about him it’s fun to see a video where he’s so nervous he says he’s going to throw up before the broadcast starts.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.