'Steve Jobs' trailer provides the first look of Michael Fassbender as Apple's cofounder

Aaron Sorkin’s movie ‘Steve Jobs’ has gone through its share of iterations, with many members of the cast and the original director leaving the project, but it now appears that the film is off the ground.

Universal Studios just released the first trailer for the film, which shows star Michael Fassbender as the iconic Apple founder. Rounding out the cast are Seth Rogen as Steve Wozniak, Kate Winslet as Mac engineer Joanna Hoffman, and Jeff Daniels as John Sculley.

The film, which was directed by Danny Boyle, will be released this October.

