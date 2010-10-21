Steve Jobs: Touchscreen Laptops Don't Work

Apple is in no rush to bring touchscreen computing to its laptops.Steve Jobs said today touchscreen notebooks would be, “ergonomically terrible.”



Apple has filed for a number of patents related to touchscreen iMacs, fueling speculation that the company would soon introduce a touchscreen desktop or laptop computer.

Jobs put a damper on the speculation today saying, “We’ve done tons of user testing on this, and it turns out it doesn’t work.”

To be sure, Jobs has a tendency to say one thing and do another. In this case, we think he’s being (mostly) sincere.

Here’s the full transcript of what he said:

“We’ve done tons of user testing on this, and it turns out it doesn’t work. Touch surfaces don’t want to be vertical.

It gives great demo but after a short period of time, you start to fatigue and after an extended period of time, your arm wants to fall off. it doesn’t work, it’s ergonomically terrible.

Touch surfaces want to be horizontal, hence pads.

For a notebook, that’s why we’re perfected our multitouch trackpads over the years, because that’s the best way we’ve found to get multitouch into a notebook.

We’ve also, in essence, put a trackpad — a multitouch track pad on the mouse with our magic mouse. And we’ve recently come out with a pure play trackpad as well for our desktop users.

So this is how were going to use multitouch on our Mac products because this (he points at someone touch laptop screen) doesn’t work.”

