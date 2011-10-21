Steve Jobs To Obama: You're A One-Term President

Photo: Stanford

Steve Jobs told President Obama he probably would not be re-elected, Walter Isaacson wrote in Jobs’ soon-to-be-released biography.That’s because regulations and unions in the United States were crippling its ability to remain competitive with emerging powerhouses like China.



The biography was picked up by the Huffington Post, which published excerpts earlier today.

Jobs met with Obama in fall 2010 and said it was too difficult to build a factory in the U.S., which led the company to build manufacturing plants in countries like China.

“You’re headed for a one-term presidency,” Jobs said to Obama.

Jobs also said teachers’ unions “crippled” the education system in the United States. Among his requests to Obama were an 11-month school schedule, school days that last until 6 p.m. and a merit-based system for employing and firing teachers.

Jobs was known as a stubborn workaholic who was determined to get the job done at whatever cost necessary. For example, Jobs called Tim Cook the day before he died — reportedly to talk about Apple’s next big product. It looks like not even the President was immune to Jobs’ prickly personality.

Isaacson’s biography of Jobs will come out next week. Isaacson will also appear on 60 Minutes to discuss the biography on Sunday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.