Steve Jobs To Developers, Investors: See? We Told You People Would Love Our Apps (AAPL)

A month after Apple opened its iPhone App Store, Steve Jobs provides the Wall Street Journal with a status update. There are plenty of data points to ooh and aah over, but nothing startling. Instead, Jobs is using his chat with the Journal’s Nick Wingfield to convey one overarching message: The iPhone isn’t a phone — it’s a new software platform. And we’re getting a huge head start on that platform. So if you’re a developer or an investor? Don’t even think about spending time on the mobile stuff Microsoft or Google are working on. Join us.



The numbers:

60 million programs downloaded; most were free downloads

$30 million in sales; Apple is keeping a third of that. The top 10 developers netted $9 million.

On a $360 million annual run rate now, but “this thing’s going to crest a half a billion, soon… who knows, maybe it will be a $1 billion marketplace at some point in time.”

Other nuggets:

Yes, Jobs says, we’ll yank apps from the iTunes store that we’ve already approved — like we did with “I Am Rich”, which did nothing other than remove $999.99 from customers’ bank accounts. A “judgement call” says unnammed Apple reps.

And yes, Jobs says, we’ll yank apps from users’ phones if need to — remotely, without informing them. It’s for their own good: “Hopefully we never have to pull that lever, but we would be irresponsible not to have a lever like that to pull,” he says.

See Also: “I Am Rich” Dude: I Made $6,000 From My Dumb iPhone App

The iPhone App Store Rogues Gallery

Worthless, $1000 “I Am Rich” iPhone App Disappears

Apple’s iPhone-App-Approval Mouse Falls Off Treadmill: Buy The $1000 App That Does Nothing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.