11 Great Quotes From A 1983 Steve Jobs Story

Earlier today we read a 1983 Time magazine story on Jobs we saw linked on Twitter.It’s always fun reading old stories on Jobs because he’s so closely guarded at this point in his life. It’s fun getting new details on him.



Also, profiles of Jobs from back then had a slightly harder edge to them. He was seen as an innovator, but not a God, so reporters were less worried about hurting his feelings.

Plus, people that worked with him seemed to speak a little more freely.

Jobs is getting the full biography treatment from Walter Isaacson next year in “iSteve: The Book Of Jobs.” We’ll be curious to see how varnished that book is, and how it matches older stories we’ve read.

Until that book is released, enjoy some our favourite excerpts from the 1983 Time story.

