See Inside The Time Capsule Steve Jobs Buried --  And Lost -- 30 Years Ago

At the 1983 Aspen International Design Conference, Steve Jobs gave presentation on the future of technology. He used an Apple Lisa mouse to navigate the presentation before contributing it to a time capsule that would be buried as part of the conference, understanding that it would be excavated in 2000.

The time capsule managed to get lost after being buried.

Despite Jobs’s mouse being only one of many items it contained, people started calling it the “Steve Jobs time capsule.”

Fast forward to present day — a National Geographic Channel show called Diggers applied its expertise to track down and excavate the missing time capsule. CNET shares this two-minute video of how the capsule was located and dug up in order to track down the long-missing Steve Jobs mouse.

The time capsule is actually a 15-foot-long metal tube.

They cut off one end to get a look inside.

This is what they’re looking for — an original mouse for the company’s 1983 Lisa computer.

And here it is!

There was also a six-pack of Balantine beer and a Rubik’s cube.

Check out the full video below.

