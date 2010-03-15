Steve Jobs Thinks Google Stole The iPhone Look And Feel

In Brad Stone and Miguel Helft’s NYT piece on Apple and Google, they say Apple’s feud with Google can be reduced to one key point of tension: The iPhone versus Android:At the heart of their dispute is a sense of betrayal: Mr. Jobs believes that Google violated the alliance between the companies by producing mobile phones that physically, technologically and spiritually resembled the iPhone. In short, he feels that his former friends at Google picked his pocket.



If this sounds familiar for Apple, there’s a reason. Just like Apple accused Microsoft of stealing its “look and feel” in the eighties, Apple is doing the same thing to Google. Except this time Apple is going after Google through HTC.

It appears Apple really is worried that the mobile battle could play out just like the desktop battle.

Anyway, this reminded us of the scene from Pirates of Silicon Valley where Steve Jobs (Noah Wylie) freaks out on Bill Gates (Anthony Michael Hall) and screams, “YOU’RE STEALING FROM US!”



