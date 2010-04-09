Steve Jobs: 'There's A Porn Store For Android...That's A Place We Don't Want To Go'

Photo: Nick Ogawa

After presenting all the updates to the new iPhone, gdgt reports Steve Jobs was asked, whether Apple would allow “unsigned applications like Android and Palm OS.”Steve Jobs response to that, per gdgt, “There’s a porn store for Android… you can download it, your kids can download it. That’s a place we don’t want to go, so we’re not going to.”



So, that settles that.

Don’t miss: The Seven Big Things Apple Just Added To The iPhone OS >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.